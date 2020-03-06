Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

JPM traded down $5.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.01. 14,112,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,854,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after acquiring an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,292,000 after acquiring an additional 595,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

