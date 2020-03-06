Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $14,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $330,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

