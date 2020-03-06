WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $34.63 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $34.63 million and approximately $168,106.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, FreiExchange, LBank and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittrex, LBank, ZB.COM, EXX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

