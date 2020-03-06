WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Receives Media Impact Rating of -2.00

Press coverage about WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) has been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. WideOpenWest earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted WideOpenWest’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on WideOpenWest from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 719,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,634. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $527.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.44.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

