Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. Willdan Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.47-2.60 EPS.

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,994. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $351.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willdan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

