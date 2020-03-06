William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROST. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $101.69 on Friday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $420,147,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 373.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

