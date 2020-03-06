Wings One Day Volume Reaches $63,416.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Liqui and Upbit. Wings has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $63,416.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wings

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, HitBTC, IDEX, Binance, Livecoin, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

