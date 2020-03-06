Xchange (XCG) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Xchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Xchange has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Xchange has a market capitalization of $889.00 and $7.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Xchange is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 9,753,852 coins and its circulating supply is 9,753,850 coins. The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG. The official website for Xchange is xcgtech.com.

Xchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

