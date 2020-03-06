XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, KuCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. XYO has a market cap of $2.84 million and $13,522.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, KuCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, BitMart, DEx.top and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.