Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Western Digital reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 470.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $8.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDC. Cfra lifted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $663,593.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,318 shares of company stock worth $3,193,648. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,008,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

