Zacks: Analysts Expect GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to Post $0.43 EPS

Analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.44. GasLog Partners LP Unit also posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLOP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $23.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 67.59%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 505.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 53,307 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,281,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

