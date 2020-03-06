Zacks: Analysts Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.41. ManpowerGroup reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

NYSE:MAN traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,718. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.71. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $68.47 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,313 shares of company stock worth $2,127,435. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.