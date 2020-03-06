Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Analysts predict that Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.89. Chemung Financial posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHMG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemung Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMG stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.19. 10,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

