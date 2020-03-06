Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ORTX. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of -0.84.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

