Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ZFGN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,676. The company has a market cap of $48.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.27. Zafgen has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZFGN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.78 target price on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

