Zap Price Hits $0.0077 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $81,938.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zap has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

