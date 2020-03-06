Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Zeitcoin has a market cap of $217,444.00 and $11.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeitcoin alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 124.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,248,400 coins. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.