Zetacoin 1-Day Volume Tops $7,955.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $146,815.00 and approximately $7,955.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 61.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00721486 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000420 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,228,463 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.