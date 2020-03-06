ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Up 114.3% This Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 43.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $31,727.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 114.3% against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

