ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Hits $1.40

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00015411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. ZrCoin has a market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,601 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

