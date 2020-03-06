Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Stake Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Zscaler worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $46,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,068,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,485 shares of company stock valued at $13,613,642. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

Shares of ZS opened at $53.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

