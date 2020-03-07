-$0.02 EPS Expected for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) This Quarter

Analysts expect McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). McEwen Mining reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover McEwen Mining.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MUX shares. ValuEngine cut McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on McEwen Mining from $4.00 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 283,680 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 49,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 542.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 638,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 538,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUX stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,795. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $360.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

