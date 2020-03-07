$0.04 EPS Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is ($0.04). Dycom Industries posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $3.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DY. DA Davidson raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. 1,174,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,980. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $764.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

