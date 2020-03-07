-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Diana Shipping reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diana Shipping.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 22.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 178.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 58,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

DSX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. 661,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

