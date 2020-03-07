$0.11 EPS Expected for WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. WillScot reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WillScot.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WillScot stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $14.64. 2,337,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. WillScot has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

