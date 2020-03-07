$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.56. Devon Energy reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Barclays raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 13,646,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,253,399. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $35.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.