-$0.25 EPS Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Nabors Industries reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.60.

In other news, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 32,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $10,849,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,333,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 320,372 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 555,760 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.96. 24,196,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,603,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -3.03%.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

