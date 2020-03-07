-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.42. 109,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,855. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

