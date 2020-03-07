-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.08). FibroGen reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FGEN. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $264,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,704.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,971. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in FibroGen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $3,091,000. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,613,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $39.71 on Friday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

