$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. LKQ posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. LKQ’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,389,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,501. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. LKQ has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $36.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,531,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

