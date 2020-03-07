$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. TransUnion posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $892,975.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,366 shares of company stock worth $6,020,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,476,000 after acquiring an additional 224,974 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $152,176,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 5,060.6% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRU traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,848. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

