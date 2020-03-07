$0.71 EPS Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.79. Adtalem Global Education posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of ATGE traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.87. 562,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 63.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth $952,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

