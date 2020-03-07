$0.92 EPS Expected for null (NYSE:SVC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that null (NYSE:SVC) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for null’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.88. null reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that null will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for null.

Get null alerts:

null stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,822. null has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80.

null Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that was founded through an initial public offering in 1995. As of September 20, 2019, SVC owns 328 hotels and owns or leases 945 retail focused net lease properties located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on null (SVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for null Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for null and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.