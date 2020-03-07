0x (ZRX) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. 0x has a market capitalization of $177.82 million and approximately $35.78 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003113 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Bitbns, DDEX and ABCC. During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,286,727 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com.

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, Bitbns, FCoin, DigiFinex, Livecoin, Independent Reserve, Binance, Crex24, Kucoin, Tokenomy, C2CX, DDEX, GOPAX, Huobi, ZB.COM, Gate.io, OKEx, BitBay, Iquant, Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, Gatecoin, AirSwap, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bittrex, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, WazirX, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Koinex, CoinTiger, Liqui, OTCBTC, Upbit, ABCC, Zebpay, Coinone and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

