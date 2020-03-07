-$1.04 EPS Expected for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($1.46). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($7.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.00) to ($5.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($8.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.84) to ($5.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover argenx.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $164.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $150.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.70 and a 200 day moving average of $140.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 1.25. argenx has a 12-month low of $106.49 and a 12-month high of $169.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 769.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

