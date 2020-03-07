$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) to post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.28. Eastgroup Properties reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.43. Eastgroup Properties has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $142.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.83.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

