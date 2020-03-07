$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total transaction of $1,058,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,024.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.96. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.