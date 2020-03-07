$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.57. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Cfra upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

DGX stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,028,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,484. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $119,922.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,793 shares of company stock worth $308,214. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.