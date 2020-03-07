$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Blucora posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $149.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. Blucora had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BCOR. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCOR traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 366,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,865. The company has a market capitalization of $793.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Blucora has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

