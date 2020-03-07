$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.76. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,616,000 after buying an additional 48,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,468,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,172. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $56.57 and a one year high of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

