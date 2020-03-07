$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) will post $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $2.13. DTE Energy reported earnings per share of $2.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

DTE traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $110.20 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.62. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DTE Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,247,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,499,619,000 after acquiring an additional 838,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,157.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,783,000 after purchasing an additional 642,322 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,008,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,339.3% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 533,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 496,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,826,000 after purchasing an additional 332,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

