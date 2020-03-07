10,308 Shares in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Acquired by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,308 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 705,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,358,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 554,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,871,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,603,000 after acquiring an additional 37,094 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 25,117 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $2,663,909.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis Smith sold 4,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $465,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,070.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,303 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.25. 1,865,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.00, a P/E/G ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1 year low of $86.47 and a 1 year high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

