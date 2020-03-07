119,487 Shares in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 119,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Kennametal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,679,000 after purchasing an additional 147,035 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,792,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,142,000 after buying an additional 1,092,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Kennametal by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,285,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,504,000 after buying an additional 157,464 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after buying an additional 671,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,074,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kennametal stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

KMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

