12,135 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Entergy by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $124.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.