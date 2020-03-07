12,500 Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000. Amgen makes up 1.9% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $210.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.14 and a 200 day moving average of $218.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.82.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

