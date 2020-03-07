17,000 Shares in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Seattle Genetics comprises approximately 1.2% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $3,261,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $40,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,963,287. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $114.87 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.70.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

