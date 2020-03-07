170,500 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Steel Dynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,139,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other Steel Dynamics news, EVP Russell B. Rinn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,663.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis bought 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $24.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.