18,245 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,000. Mastercard comprises 5.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $287.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

