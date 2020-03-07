19,645 Shares in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.19. 1,611,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,920. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

