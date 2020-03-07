197,530 Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 197,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,156,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3,572.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,217 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $37,059,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 276.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,573,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $25,567,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

MRVL opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.